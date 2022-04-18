WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices are continuing to drop across New York.

According to a weekly report from AAA Western and Central New York released on April 18, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.08, which was a three-cent drop from rates a week prior. The New York State average also dropped between April 11 and April 18 as it hit $4.18.

A similar drop was felt across the North Country. As of April 18, the average price per gallon of gas in Watertown was $4.24. This was a four-cent decrease from prices a week prior.

Additional local averages are listed below:

Batavia: $4.23, down 5 cents from last week

Buffalo: $4.23, down 5 cents from last week

Elmira: $4.13, down 4 cents from last week

Ithaca: $4.19, down 2 cents from last week

Rochester: $4.27, down 3 cents from last week

Rome: $4.22 down 2 cents from last week

Syracuse: $4.21 down 4 cents from last week

Watertown: $4.24, down 4 cents from last week

AAA said that although relief is being felt at the pump across the U.S., oil prices are on the rise again as they hit $106 per barrel on Monday morning. Oil prices dropped earlier in April after domestic crude stocks increased by 2.5 million barrels.

But, more potential relief is expected this summer in light of a recent announcement from President Joe Biden stating that the U.S. will temporarily allow E15 gasoline. This uses a 15% ethanol blend usually banned during warm-weather months but sells for 5 to 10 cents less per gallon than regular gas.

However, 12% of the vehicles on the road are not designed to run on E15 gas, including any motorcycle, any vehicle older than model year 2001, any off-road vehicle or vehicles with heavy-duty engines, such as school buses or delivery trucks.

Motorists are still being urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times like rush hour and combining errands into one trop while using cruise control.