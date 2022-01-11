CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Girl Scout Cookie sales have officially begun in the North Country.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council officially off its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program on Tuesday, January 11. The council serves girls in grades kindergarten through 12 in 26 counties, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence.

“Our Girl Scouts are excited about the 2022 cookie program and our number one goal is to keep the experience safe, positive, and educational for them,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said in a press release. “Once again, girls are gaining real-world experience on the importance of leadership, adaptability, and perseverance in the face of challenging times and especially during the ongoing pandemic.”

“The cookie program helps provide normalcy and fun for our local Girl Scouts and we thank the community for their continued support,” Dale added.

The Council celebrated the start of the 2022 season with a brand-new cookie, Adventurefuls™. This is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt. Other cookies in the lineup include Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Girl Scout S’mores®, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®.

All proceeds from the cookie program remain local. Funds are used to pay for troop activities and by the council to maintain properties and deliver programming.

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season will run through March 27. Cookies can be purchased for $5 per package through local scouts, at events or online.

Cookies ordered online can be paid for and shipped directly to the customer with no contact. Initial orders taken now through February will be delivered to local customers in late-February and early March.