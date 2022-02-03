WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country’s Irish festival has been canceled again.

On February 3, North Country Goes Green Co-Chair David Missert and Shanie Strigge confirmed that the 35th festival scheduled for March 2022 has been canceled. According to Missert and Strigge, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the current number of cases in Jefferson County are on the decline, Festival organizers would like to take every possible precaution in an effort to keep community members safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Organizers said in a press release.

This marks the third consecutive year that the festival has been canceled due to COVID-19. The 2022 event was set to begin on March 11 and continue through March 13at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Organizers did confirm, however, that the North Country Goes Green academic scholarship will still be available in 2022. More information on the scholarship can be found on the North Country Goes Green website.