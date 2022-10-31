WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Applications are open for the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival’s Academic and Vocational Scholarship program.

Academic scholarships of $2000 will be awarded to high school and current college students in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Seniors enrolled in a vocational-technical program are eligible for separate $2000 scholarships.

Scholarships are administered in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation. The following scholarships are available as part of the program:

J. Richard Gaffney CTE Award;

William K. Archer Academic Scholarship; and

Terry O’ Brien Memorial Scholarship.

Northern New York students are encouraged to apply.