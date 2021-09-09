North Country has highest COVID infection rate in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID cases continue to surge in the state, the North Country is now one of the highest regions of infections.

On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that compared to all other regions, the North Country has the highest seven-day average positivity rate, standing at 5,64%. This is significantly higher compared to the statewide average which was logged at 3.34%. The next highest regions are the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, both at 4.7%.

All county’s in the North Country also continue to be designated at areas of high community transmission of the virus. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Only three counties in the state are not areas of high transmission at this time.

Specifically for each county, Jefferson County reported 63 new COVID cases on Wednesday. There are now 252 residents in mandatory isolation with the virus, and an additional 381 in mandatory quarantine.

Hospitalizations decreased by two, however nine residents remain hospitalized in the county due to coronavirus complications. Jefferson County’s COVID infection rate also climbed slightly on Wednesday to 5.6%.

In Lewis County, eight new COVID cases were confirmed. There are now 56 individuals in isolation, 72 under quarantine and seven hospitalized. There was no change in the number of deaths.

St. Lawrence County had the highest number of new cases across the three counties, confirming 67 new cases on Wednesday. There are now 537 active cases in the county and 29 residents hospitalized.

As reported by the state, St. Lawrence County had an additional COVID death. Since the start of the pandemic, over 100 individuals have lost their lives to the virus. St. Lawrence County’s COVID infection rate now stands at 5.66%.

Officials from all three counties are continue to encourage universal mask wearing indoors and in public spaces, as well as encourage vaccinations. COVID vaccination appointments can be made on the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence county websites.