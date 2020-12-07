North Country healthcare providers prepared to combat COVID-19, need community’s help in the fight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country hospitals and healthcare providers are prepared to combat COVID-19, but need the community’s help with the current increasing number of positive cases.

Healthcare leaders are urging everyone to wear masks, wash their hands, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds. They encourage all members of the community to work together in an effort to reduce the spread of infection to keep themselves, their families and friends and healthcare workers safe.

