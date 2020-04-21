North Country healthcare workers show appreciation for local childcare providers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North Country healthcare workers showed their appreciation to local childcare providers Tuesday at the YMCA Daycare center on Washington Street in Watertown.

The center has provided daycare services for healthcare providers since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic. Healthcare workers displayed thank you signs as daycare providers and children looked on. Watertown Family YMCA CEO Denise Young says providing daycare for essential healthcare workers is critical.

“We have healthcare workers who couldn’t be at work if we weren’t able to provide childcare, if these folks weren’t willing to come out and be here,” said Denise.

Jefferson County School District leaders and healthcare providers collaborated with the YMCA to provide emergency childcare sites throughout Jefferson County.

