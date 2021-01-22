North Country Heart Challenge to kick off next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Help kick off this year’s North Country Heart Challenge.

The American Heart Association’s North Country Challenge is just days away from starting. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the kick-off event will be virtual, but participants will have access to all new information.

The event, scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday, will allow participants to learn the plans for the 2021 challenge, including the fundraising goal, and meet the Heart Walk Inspiration Honorees, sharing heir survivor stories to help raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

All Heart team coaches, walkers, volunteers, sponsors and heart disease and stroke survivors are invited to attend.

The event will stream live via Zoom and will be held at two separate times throughout the day; allowing participants to choose what times work best for them.

The 2021 North Country Heart Challenge Kickoff event will be held on Tuesday January 26, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register by emailing NorthCountryHeartWalk@heart.org.