Playoff time has arrived on the gridrion in the north country. Teams started their playoffs last week or will start them this weekend.

Let’s take a look at upcoming slate for this weekend.

Friday, November 3

Carthage (5-3) at New Hartford (9-0). The Comets face a tall order against the top-seeded in Section 3 Class B Spartans. NH won the first meeting, 34-6, on October 13. However, Carthage is coming off a wild 51-46 victory on the road over Chittenango in the quarterfinals. Kick off set for 6 p.m.

Central Valley Academy (7-2) at Indian River (7-2). Another Class B semifinal game has the Thunder making the trip to Philadelphia to battle the Warriors. IR has yet to lose a game on the field this season as its only losses were via forfeit. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

Skaneateles (7-2) at General Brown (6-2). A solid Class C semifinal takes place in Dexter as the Lakers look to stop the Lions. Skaneateles beat Lowville, 26-20, last week while General Brown topped Solvay, 35-6. Opening kickoff is 7 p.m.

Potsdam (6-3) at OFA (6-2). The Section 10 Class B title game has the Sandstoners taking on the Blue Devils. OFA beat Potsdam, 27-6, in the previous meeting on October 20. The game is set for 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Mount Markham (6-3) at Sandy Creek (8-0). It’s a rematch of an October 13 game between the Blue Devils and Comets in this Section 3 Class D semifinal. Sandy Creek won 28-18 over Mount Markham and will look to stay unbeaten. Game time is slated for noon.

Dolgeville (6-2) at Beaver River (6-3). The Blue Devils and Beavers played a tight early-season game on September 15 where the Beavers came away with a narrow 13-12 win. The two teams met in last year’s Section 3 Class D title game where Dolgeville walked away with the victory. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

Mexico (5-3) vs. South Jefferson (7-1) at Jordan-Elbridge. The Class B-2 title game has the Tigers looking to stop the red-hot Spartans. South Jeff pulled away for 50-21 win over Mexico on October 6. Kick time is slated for 5:30 p.m.