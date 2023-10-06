We’re back again with our north country football preview on ABC50, where we preview the week ahead in high school football for the teams in the tri-county region.

We preview the matchups that are coming up this weekend.

Thursday, October 6

Watertown bumped its record to 2-3 with a 19-14 win over Nottingham at Case Middle School. The Cyclones have won two of their last three.

Friday, October 7

Mexico (3-1) at South Jefferson (3-1). It’s first meeting in over six years between the Tigers and Spartans in Adams. Both teams are unbeaten in Class B-2. Game is set for 6:30 p.m.

Indian River (3-2) at Homer (2-2). It’s a rematch of the Class B Section 3 final at 7 p.m.. The Warriors’ two losses come via forfeit for fielding an ineligible player, but have been dominant on the field.

Central Valley Academy (3-1) at Carthage (3-2). It’s another key Class B game as the Thunder travel up north to take on the Comets at 7 p.m. Carthage has scored at least 35 points in its last three games.

General Brown (3-1) at Adirondack (5-0). It’s a big Class C showdown in Boonville. The Lions have won three straight after a season-opening loss. The Wildcats took last year’s matchup 30-27. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Holland Patent (2-3) at Lowville (4-1). The Red Raiders and Golden Knights go at it once again in Class C play at 7 p.m. Lowville bounced back with a 46-34 win over Phoenix last weekend.

Beaver River (3-2) at Sandy Creek (4-0). This Class D matchup might be the game of the week in the area. The Beavers have won three straight while the Comets are on a roll to start the season. The game starts at 7 p.m.

OFA (2-2) at Massena (5-0). The Blue Devils look to stop the unbeaten Red Raiders tonight at 6 p.m. in Section 10 play.

Potsdam (2-3) at Malone (2-3). The Sandstoners look to get back on the winning track while the Huskies look to make it two straight at 7 p.m.

Thousand Islands (3-2) at Morrisville-Eaton (4-0). It’s a big game between the Vikings and Black Knights in 8-Man play at 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence Central (0-5) at Tupper Lake (3-1). It’s a non-league 8-Man game tonight at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

South Lewis (0-4) at West Canada Valley (3-1). The Falcons look to get on the winning track this season while the Indians have scored at least 46 points in their three wins. Kickoff set for noon.

Canton (1-4) at Gouverneur (5-0). The Wildcats look to be the class of Section 10 and continue their winning ways. The Golden Bears had last week off. Game time is 1:30 p.m.