It’s a new feature on ABC50, where we preview the week ahead in high school football for the teams in the tri-county region.

We preview the matchups that are coming up this weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Indian River got an early start on the weekend with a 56-24 win at Camden in a Section 3 Class B matchup. Kane Lynch and Dylan Riley both posted a pair of touchdowns as the Warriors stayed unbeaten at 3-0.

Friday, Sept. 15

Watertown (0-1) at Central Square (0-1). Both the Cyclones and the RedHawks are looking for their first victory this season. This is a Class A/AA-2 matchup slated for 7 p.m. between the two squads. Watertown is looking for its first win since Vince Williams returned to coach the program.

General Brown (0-1) vs. Marcellus (0-1). The Lions are back at the JMA Wireless Dome for the first time since falling in the state Class C title game. General Brown is looking to bounce back from a 30-20 loss to Cazenovia to start the season.

Bishop Ludden-Syracuse Academy of Science (1-1) at Lowville (2-0). The Red Raiders will have a short week next game with the Lions facing off with their Class C rivals on Thursday, September 21. Lowville has beaten both Beaver River and Skaneateles to start the season. This game is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

Dolgeville (0-1) at Beaver River (0-2). It’s a rematch of the Section 3 Class D final between the Blue Devils and Beavers tonight at 7 p.m. Dolgeville won the title tilt, 44-24, last season. Beaver River is looking to bounce back from losses to Lowville and Pulaski to start the campaign.

Sandy Creek (1-0) at Herkimer (1-1). New Comets head coach Matt Soluri is hoping to keep that magic going against the Magicians at 7 p.m. tonight. Sandy Creek started its season strong with a 14-12 win over Dolgeville.

Bishop Grimes (1-0) at South Lewis (0-1). This 8-Man matchup is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Turin.

Potsdam (1-1) at Canton (0-2). The old rivalry of the Sandstoners and Golden Bears returns at 7 p.m. in Canton.

Potsdam is looking to bounce back from a 41-30 loss to Massena Saturday, September 9. Canton lost to Malone, 34-6, on Friday, September 8.

St. Lawrence (0-1) at OFA (0-1). Both the Larries and Blue Devils are looking for their first win of the season in a Section 10 game 7 p.m. tonight in Ogdensburg.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Carthage (0-1) at Westhill (0-1). It’s an 11 a.m. date at the JMA Wireless Dome for the Comets and the Warriors. Carthage lost to rival Indian River, 54-34, on Friday, September 8. The Comets last played at the Dome in 2019, when Carthage lost to Cornwall in the Class A state title game.

South Jefferson (1-0) at Oneida (0-1). The Spartans won coach Aaron Rivers’ return to the South Jeff sidelines with a 33-14 victory over Cortland. The Spartans look to go 2-0 in a 1 p.m. kickoff at the newly-minted Express.

Malone (1-0) at Gouverneur (1-0). Could the Huskies and the Wildcats meet in the postseason? This 1:30 p.m. matchup in Section 10 Class B could be a preview of coming attractions.

AuSable Valley (0-2) at Massena (2-0). The Red Raiders look to stay unbeaten in nonleague play in Massena. This Section 7/10 crossover game is at 1:30 p.m.

Newfield (0-1) at Thousand Islands (1-1). The Vikings look to get back on the winning track against another Section 4 opponent at 2 p.m. Thousand Islands fell to Moravia, 70-0, last week.