It’s a new feature on ABC50, where we preview the week ahead in high school football for the teams in the tri-county region.

We preview the matchups that are coming up this weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 21

General Brown earned its second straight win of the season with a 30-20 win over rival Lowville in a Section 3 Class C East Division game. Aiden McManaman threw a touchdown pass and ran in another. The Lions went to 2-1 and the Red Raiders dropped to 3-1.

Friday, Sept. 22

Fulton (0-2) at Watertown (0-2). Both the Red Raiders and Cyclones are looking for their first win in a Class A/AA-2 game scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Case Middle School field. It’s the first home game for Watertown head coach Vince Williams in his second stint in charge.

Westhill (1-1) at Indian River (3-0). It’s a battle of Warriors taking place at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia. Indian River is coming off a 56-24 win over Camden on Thursday, September 14 while Westhill beat Carthage last week. Indian River is ranked ninth in the state in Class B

Oneida (1-1) at Carthage (0-2). It’s a Class B East Division matchup between the Express and the Comets. Oneida topped South Jefferson, 34-8, last week in nonleague play. The game is set for 7 p.m. in Carthage.

Pulaski (2-1) at Sandy Creek (2-0). The Comets look to stay unbeaten when it hosts the Oswego County rival Blue Devils. Sandy Creek is ranked eighth in the state in Class D and is led by Mason Ennist and Hudson Hunt.

Potsdam (1-1) at South Jefferson (1-1). It’s a nonleague matchup between the Sandstoners and Spartans tonight at 7 p.m. in Adams. Potsdam beat rival Canton, 24-18, last weekend. Landon LaDuke ran in the only score last week for South Jeff.

South Lewis (0-2) at Thousand Islands (2-1). Frontier League rivals get together in this 8-man division game. The Falcons won last year’s meeting, 14-6, but have lost their first two games. Thousand Islands beat Section 4’s Newfield in last week’s action.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Beaver River (1-2) at Westmoreland/Oriskany (2-1). This Class D game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Beaver River got a measure of revenge with a 13-12 victory over Dolgeville in a rematch’s of last year’s Section 3 championship game.

St. Lawrence (0-3) at Canton (0-3). It’s an early-morning kickoff between the Larries and Golden Bears at 10:30 a.m. St. Lawrence lost to Ogdensburg Free Academy while Canton fell to Potsdam.

OFA (1-1) at Gouverneur (2-0). It’s a rematch of old rivals as the Blue Devils take on the Wildcats. Gouverneur is ranked 10th in Class C and routed Malone, 55-14, last week.

In the other Section 10 game, Massena (3-0) hosts Malone (1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.