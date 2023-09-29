We’re back again with our north country football preview on ABC50, where we preview the week ahead in high school football for the teams in the tri-county region.

We preview the matchups that are coming up this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 29

Watertown (1-2) at East Syracuse-Minoa (2-2). The Cyclones got their first win of the season in this Class A game. The Spartans have won their last two games that is slated for 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Indian River (2-2) at Syracuse ITC (3-1). Indian River had forfeit wins against Carthage and Camden, but have looked great on the field. The Warriors got a huge win over 44-14 Westhill in a Class B matchup. This game is set for 6:30 p.m.

V-V-S (1-3) at Carthage (2-1). The Comets down Oneida 42-14 in the last time out. Carthage has scored at least 30 points in all three games this season. This game is set for 7 p.m. tonight in Carthage.

South Jefferson (2-1) at Oswego (2-1). This Class B-2 game has the Spartans seeking their third win of the season at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The Buccaneers are looking for their first win of the season.

Lowville (3-1) at Phoenix (3-0). Lowville is coming off a loss to General Brown last week. The Red Raiders are looking to get back into things in this Class C nonleague game. The Firebirds face a step up in competition in this 6:30 p.m. game.

General Brown (2-1) at Holland Patent (2-2). This is a big Class C matchup between the Lions and the Golden Knights. General Brown has won two straight after a season-opening loss. Holland Patent did shut out Little Falls last time out. This game is slated for 7 p.m.

Mount Markham (4-0) at Beaver River (2-2). The Mustangs come in unbeaten, but the Beavers have won two straight games. Mount Markham has yet to give up a single point, but Beaver River has a solid passing offense. This game is set for 7 p.m. for this Class D game.

Onondaga (0-3) at South Lewis (0-3). Both the Tigers and Falcons are seeking their first win in 8-Man play with this game scheduled for 7 p.m. in Turin.

Thousand Islands (3-1) at Weedsport (1-2). TI down South Lewis last week and at least 44 points scored in their three wins in 8-Man play. The Warriors have given up nearly 60 points in their last two. Tonight’s game is 7 p.m.

Massena (4-0) at St. Lawrence (0-4). The Red Raiders look to stay unbeaten in this 6 p.m. Section 10 game in Brasher Falls.

Canton (1-3) at OFA (1-2). The Golden Bears and Blue Devils get together again at 7 p.m. in Ogdensburg. Canton routed St. Lawrence last week while OFA struggled against Gouverneur.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Sandy Creek (3-0) at Westmoreland/Oriskany (2-2). The Comets look to stay unbeaten against the Bulldogs in this 1 p.m. Class D game. Sandy Creek down Pulaski, 48-6, last weekend. Westmoreland/Oriskany was routed by Beaver River last wekeend.

Gouverneur (3-0) at Potsdam (2-1). The Wildcats seem to be the class of Section 10, but the Sandstoners are also beaten up north. Potsdam’s only loss was to South Jeff in nonleague play. This game is slated for 1:30 p.m.

Malone takes on Saranac Lake in nonleague game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.