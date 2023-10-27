It’s playoff football time Northern New York. The opening weekend of post-season play starts today.

Both South Jefferson and Watertown got an early start on their games. South Jeff downed Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class B-2 semifinal with a 28-8 win over Jamesville-DeWitt. Oneida topped Watertown, 33-28, in a crossover game.

Here’s the rest of the action coming up this weekend.

Friday, October 27

Carthage (4-3) at Chittenango (5-3). The Comets and the Bears square off in a Section 3 Class B quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Carthage is coming off a 26-14 last week over Camden while Chittenango won a 58-36 shootout over Westhill.

Camden (4-4) at Indian River (6-2). It’s another Class B quarterfinal as the Blue Devils take on the Warriors. Camden did get a forfeit win over IR due to an ineligible player, but Indian River has been dominant on the field. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Lowville (6-2) at Skaneateles (6-2). It’s a rematch of a September 8 game where the Lakers beat the Red Raiders, 30-6. Lowville has won three of its last four while the hosts have won four straight. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. for this Class C quarterfinal game.

Solvay (4-3) at General Brown (5-2). The Tigers have lost two straight coming into this one while the Lions tested themselves against Indian River in a 46-14 loss. Opening kick for this Class C quarterfinal is slated for 7 p.m.

Cato-Meridian (1-6) at Sandy Creek (7-0). The Blue Devils and Comets played each other last Friday with SC winning, 28-6. The top-seeded Comets have won four of the last five meetings. Game time for this Class D quarterfinal is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Westmoreland/Oriskany (3-5) at Beaver River (5-3). This Class D quarterfinal is set for 7 p.m. The Beavers routed the Bulldogs, 44-6, on September 23.

Potsdam (4-3) at Massena (6-2). This Section 10 Class B semifinal is a rematch of a September 9 game won 41-30 by the Red Raiders. Game time is 6 p.m.

Malone (3-5) at OFA (5-2). The other Class B semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Blue Devils routed the Huskies, 55-14, in a game on October 13.

Saturday, October 28

Thousand Islands (5-3) at West Canada Valley (6-1). This 8-Man quarterfinal game is set for noon. The Indians defeated the Vikings, 40-20, on September 9.

St. Lawrence Central (0-8) at Gouverneur (6-1). The Class C title game will be at 1:30 p.m. The Wildcats blanked the Larries, 49-0, in the opening week of the season.