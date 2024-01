The first big weekend of high school sports in 2024 happened with plenty of action in multiple sports.

Let’s take a look at the weekend sports action in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

Lowville 65, Carthage 50 (Saturday)

VVS 52, Indian River 43 (Saturday)

Syracuse ITC 57, South Jefferson 39 (Saturday)

Utica Notre Dame 59, South Lewis 49 (Saturday)

Mexico 57, Alexandria 37 (Saturday)

Jordan-Elbridge 56, Lyme 36 (Saturday)

Madrid-Waddington 45, Edwards-Knox 40 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 67, Parishville-Hopkinton 41 (Saturday)

Sackets Harbor 54, Potsdam 51 (Saturday)

Boquet Valley 47, Colton-Pierrepont 46 (Saturday)

General Brown 35, Indian River 29 (Friday)

Carthage 65, Cortland 50 (Friday)

Potsdam 62, Norwood-Norfolk 14 (Friday)

Malone 70, Gouverneur 56 (Friday)

Massena 64, OFA 34 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

Indian River 48, Cortland 26 (Saturday)

Chateaugay 55, Seton Catholic 9 (Saturday)

Lowville 55, Carthage 21 (Friday)

Cortland 43, General Brown 31 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 55, Beaver River 26 (Friday)

LaFargeville 61, Lyme 29 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 40, Copenhagen 24 (Friday)

Thousand Islands 37, Belleville Henderson 35 (Friday)

Canton 49, Potsdam 18 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 9 (Friday)

Heuvelton 68, Lisbon 58 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

Malone 5, Islanders 3 (Saturday)

Salmon River 2, Norwood-Norfolk 2 (OT/Tie) (Saturday)

Williamsville North 4, Massena 0 (Saturday)

Ithaca 3, Canton 2 (Saturday)

Massena 2, OFA 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 6, Islanders 2 (Friday)

Ithaca 5, Salmon River 3 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Skaneateles 5, Massena 2 (Saturday)

Canton 2, Skaneateles 1 (Friday)

Malone 3, Alexandria 2 (Friday)

Massena 4, Potsdam 1 (Friday)

High school volleyball

Camden 3, General Brown 1