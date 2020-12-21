North Country holiday programs gifted $6K by local young professional council

Community Foundation LEAD Council members Aaron Naklick, left, and Kayla Perry, right, present TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM General Manager Tim Sweeney, center, with a $2,000 LEAD Holiday Giving Fund grant to the Community Planning Action Council of Jefferson County for the TUNES “Christmas Crusade for Kids” initiative. The grant will help to brighten the season for an additional 100 families this holiday season (photo: NYCF)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local council consisting of young professionals from the North Country has presented an award for holiday programs in the area.

The LEAD Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation is set to award $6 thousand to three holiday programs that support the tri-county region through their Holiday Giving Fund. Each program will receive $2 thousand in grant support to strengthen program efforts.

According to the Northern New York Community Foundation, The Holiday Giving Fund was created by the Council to “help brighten the season for tri-county residents in need.” Funds for the awards stemmed from charitable gifts and the Council’s match to the community.

LEAD member and Village of Antwerp Mayor Johnathan Cole shared inspiration for the Holiday Fund.

“We are grateful to all who gave in support of this effort to ensure tri-county adults and children have gifts, good meals, and winter clothing this holiday season,” said Cole. “Parents should never have to choose between supporting their family and being able to provide food and Christmas gifts to their children.”

According to the NNYCF, the following programs and organizations will each receive a $2 thousand grant from the LEAD Council.

“Christmas Crusade for Kids:” Led by TUNES 92.5 & 104.5 FM, the project provides holiday gifts to North Country families. The Council’s donation will be allocated to CAPC of Jefferson County

“Christmas Sharing Holiday Assistance” Led by the Lowville Food Pantry, the program distributes gifts, toys and food boxes to chidren, families and senior citizens in Lewis County, N.Y.

Potsdam Holiday Fund Non-profit in St. Lawrence County that provides annual support to families in need in the form of gifts, food baskets and winter clothing



TUNES 92.5 AND 104.5 FM General Manager Tim Sweeney shared that LEAD’s support will allow “Christmas Crusades for Kids” to help 100 additional families.

“The North Country came through in a big way during an extraordinarily challenging year for so many of our neighbors to support the 13th Annual ‘Christmas Crusade for Kids’, which will now bring joy to more than 900 local families,” stated Sweeney. “None of this would happen without the warmth and generosity of many individuals and the leadership of the Community Foundation’s LEAD Council.”

Additionally, Potsdam Holiday Fund Vice President Nancy Griffin commented on the donation.

“The Potsdam Holiday Fund is very grateful to the LEAD Council and individual donors who have given so generously to the Holiday Giving Fund. There is always a great need for food and warm clothing in the North Country,” stated Griffin. “The need is even greater this year as businesses and individuals continue to face the challenge and impact of the pandemic.”

The LEAD Council also helped to collect over 600 toys and winter clothes to donate across the tri-county region in preparation for the 2020 holiday season. The Council is comprised of 27 young professionals who work and live in Northern New York.

