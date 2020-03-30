North Country hospitals thank medical staff on National Doctors Day

(WWTI) – Hospitals across the North Country are thanking their medical staff on National Doctors Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the contributions of physicians nationwide.

According to the National Doctors Day website, the first Doctors Day observance was March 30, 1933 in Winder, Georgia when Eudora Brown Almond, the wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, set aside a day to honor physicians.

In the early 1990s, President George Bush designated March 30 as National Doctors Day.

Local hospitals showed their gratitude to the medical professionals who serve the North Country in social media posts from Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Lewis County General Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital.

Governor Cuomo also showed his appreciation on social media, thanking doctors for putting their lives at risk.

To each and every doctor putting his or her life at risk to save the lives of others, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



You are the unwavering front line soldiers, angels and heroes in this war.



You make New York proud.#NationalDoctorsDay — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

The Governor said in a tweet, “The best way to thank our doctors and healthcare professionals is to listen to them.”

The best way to thank our doctors and healthcare professionals is to listen to them.



Here’s one doctor’s message from the front line to his fellow New Yorkers:#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/NimKDFSmAm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 30, 2020

The responsibilites of a medical professional are vital year-round, but are of even greater significance as people worldwide battle the coronavirus epidemic.

To date, there are over 66,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

