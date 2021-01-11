North Country hospitals welcome, announce first babies of 2021

First babies of 2021 at Lewis County Health System and Carthage Area Hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple health care systems in the North Country have welcomed the first babies of the new year.

Both Carthage Area Hospital and Lewis County Health System have announced their first babies of 2021.

Lewis County Hospital welcomed their first baby of the New Year on January 2, 2021. Parents Stephanie and Anthony Martin of Lowville, N.Y. welcomed thir daughter Evalyn Rayne Martin at 1:55 a.m. on January 2.

Stephanie and Anthony Martin with daughter Evalyn Rayne Martin (photo: LCHS)

Left to right: Cynthia Benedict, OB Nurse Manager, Stephanie and Anthony Martin with daughter Evalyn Rayne Martin, and LCHS Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cayer (photo: LCHS)

LCH stated that Evalyn weighed seven pounds, 5 ounces and was officially the first baby born in the County.

Carthage Area Hospital confirmed that their first baby was born on January 6 at 7:35 p.m. Mother Melissa Parks and her partner Trinity Lalone welcomed their baby Kreed Lalone.

Kreed weighed seven pounds, seven ounces.

Kreed Lalone Born: 1/6/21 at 7:35pm Weight: 7lbs 7 oz (photo: CAH)

(left going counter clockwise: Trinity Lalone – partner; Tasha Thomas, CNM; Susan Smith, RN, OB Nurse Manager; and Melissa Parks – mother) (photo: CAH)

Mother Melissa Parks and Kreed LaLone (photo: CAH)

