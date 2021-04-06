North Country in path of totality for 2024 solar eclipse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get your eclipse goggles ready, the North Country is predicted to see a full solar eclipse in 2024.

According to the National Eclipse website a solar eclipse is predicted to occur on April 8, 2024, with many cities and towns in Northern New York in the path of totality.

Specifically, a path of totality traces an arc across Western and Northern New York. It will cross major cities and destinations such as Niagara Falls and the Adirondack Mountains.

Data below lists cities in New York in the path of totality as well as start and duration of totality. This data is provided by the NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center.

City Start of Totality (local time)Duration of Totality (min: sec)
Chautauqua3:17:16 PM EDT3:26
Fredonia3:17:27 PM EDT3:41
Lakewood3:17:36 PM EDT3:02
Jamestown3:17:48 PM EDT2:52
Buffalo3:18:14 PM EDT3:45
Niagara Falls3:18:15 PM EDT3:31
Salamanca3:18:52 PM EDT2:11
Brockport3:19:36 PM EDT3:44
Geneseo3:19:49 PM EDT3:14
Henrietta3:20:02 PM EDT3:33
Rochester3:20:02 PM EDT3:39
Canandaigua3:20:43 PM EDT2:54
Newark3:20:54 PM EDT3:09
Oswego3:21:37 PM EDT3:30
Pulaski3:22:09 PM EDT3:27
Auburn3:22:12 PM EDT1:47
Watertown3:22:28 PM EDT3:39
Cicero3:22:37 PM EDT2:17
Fort Drum3:22:42 PM EDT3:38
Alexandria Bay3:22:47 PM EDT3:15
Carthage3:22:51 PM EDT3:38
Syracuse3:22:56 PM EDT1:29
Lowville3:23:02 PM EDT3:26
Gouverneur3:23:12 PM EDT3:29
Ogdensburg3:23:44 PM EDT2:36
Canton3:23:46 PM EDT3:12
Old Forge3:23:56 PM EDT2:49
Potsdam3:24:02 PM EDT3:10
Tupper Lake3:24:21 PM EDT3:30
Massena3:24:35 PM EDT2:25
Rainbow Lake3:24:44 PM EDT3:35
Saranac Lake3:24:47 PM EDT3:29
Lake Placid3:25:01 PM EDT3:22
Indian Lake3:25:11 PM EDT2:05
Wilmington3:25:12 PM EDT3:26
Plattsburgh3:25:38 PM EDT3:33

Mark you calendars for April 8, 2024!

