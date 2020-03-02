North Country kids can join NYS DEC officers for free youth turkey hunt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) are offering a free youth turkey hunt to anyone ages 12 to 15 on April 25.

The event gives local youth an opportunity to hunt turkey with ECOs this spring at the 11th annual Jefferson County youth turkey hunt. The two day event begins with an educational day at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club at 9am on Sunday, April 19. The hunt itself takes place on Saturday, April 25.

Interested youth hunters must possess a New York State small game license and valid turkey tags. The event is free to the participants and equipment is provided, if necessary.

Signup sheets are available at the Region 6 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Law Enforcement Office at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St, Watertown, as well as the following locations:

Akins Archery, 25834 NY-12, Watertown;

VanTassel’s Gunsmithing, 30412 NY-37, Evans Mills;

Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, Salt Point Road, Watertown; and

Through Facebook on the New York Conservation Officers Association (NYCOA) page.

