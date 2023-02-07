CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country KIDS Expo is returning to the Roos House at SUNY Canton after a three-year hiatus.

The event, hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, will take place on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities, play zones and on-site demonstrations.

This year’s event will include the launch of KID BIZ, an opportunity for young people to host a booth and pitch their product or service. Children up to the age of 18 can register a booth and have the opportunity to view a recorded workshop from the Small Business Development Center at SUNY Canton.

“As a chamber, we are always working with our partners to encourage entrepreneurship in the up-and-coming generations. This is a productive and fun opportunity to spark excitement for young and emerging entrepreneurs and give them a chance to learn and develop their business thinking” said Ben Dixon, Executive Director of the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Entry is free for children 12 and under. Admission for children 13 and over is $5.

The St. Lawrence County Chamber started the annual event to give businesses, vendors, camps and organizations the chance to showcase activities, resources and services they have to offer to local families and children.

Anyone interested in being an exhibitor at the event can find more information on the St. Lawrence County Chamber website or call 315-386-4000.