NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Library System has announced the launch of a regional anti-poverty initiative providing free, on-demand access to essential hygiene items. CareKits will also provide information about library and community resources and will be available at all North Country libraries in Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties.

“While most people might not believe it is a library’s duty to help in this way, I believe that it is,” Flower Memorial Library Director Suzi-Renzi-Falge

North Country Bridges is partnering with The North Country Library System to promote and assess the CareKits initiative. North Country Bridges is offering Bridges Out of Poverty training to member library staff. This training will help them understand the experience of poverty and provide services to vulnerable members of our communities.

Census data shows the extent of the hardship faced by people in the North Country, with between 12% and 16% living below the poverty line, depending on the county. A hygiene kit filled with personal care products has the ability to provide encouragement and hope. As libraries function as public spaces, community resources and trusted messengers they are the ideal distribution points for anti-poverty kits.

“Everyone deserves to feel the basic comfort and dignity of cleanliness. These kits, which will have information on local support agencies, will also connect people to critical resources that will put them on the path to self-sufficiency. We are very honored to be able to offer these CareKits for our community.” Flower Memorial Library Director Suzi-Renzi-Falge

CareKits will include: A drawstring backpack;

Toothbrush;

Toothpaste;

Mouthwash;

Wipes;

Nail clippers;

Comb;

Shampoo;

Soap;

Tissues;

A basic first aid kit;

Chapstick;

Razor;

Shaving cream;

Hand sanitizer;

Deodorant;

Tampon;

Pad;

Laundry detergent; and

Cold weather items: socks, a hat, gloves, neck warmer and hand warmers.

“I’m proud of our new CareKits program, reinforcing our commitment to serve our community’s well-being beyond books. Together, we’re embracing the power of compassion and access for all.” NCLS Executive Director Paulette Roes

This project is made possible with grant funding from the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Northern New York Library Network.

If you’re interested in contributing to this program or learning more, you can visit the North Country Library System’s website.



