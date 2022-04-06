WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New programming in the North Country will directly support senior residents.

The North Country Library System has launched “Senior Planet,” a new program to help older adults learn new skills, save money, get in shape and make new friends.

In partnership with the national nonprofit Senior Planet, ten North Country libraries will begin offering classes and workshops about technology, health and wellness and socialization.

According to the North Country Library System, this program was launched in light of the COVID-19 pandemic when older adults began using technology more than ever before.

“We are so excited to make Senior Planet programming available to seniors in the North Country,” Youth Services & Outreach Consultant Katie St. Laurent said in a press release. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for seniors in our region to successfully learn new technologies in a supportive community.”

The following libraries will begin to offer Senior Planet’s proprietary curriculum this spring:

Bodman Memorial Library

Cape Vincent Community Library

Carthage Free Library

Cogswell Free Library

Hepburn Library of Waddington

Massena Public Library

Morristown Public Library

Norwood Public Library

Orleans Public Library

Potsdam Public Library

Additionally, five public libraries in the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System are also participating partners in this program.

This program is being supported with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the New York State Library by the Institute of Museum and Library Services