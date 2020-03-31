North Country Library System opens virtual branch with free access

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI ) – The North Country Library System has opened a virtual branch due to the closure of library buildings amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The North Country Library System Virtual Branch provides access to e-book collections, online resources and virtual programming. In addition, they have included a directory of online programming offered by member libraries.

“When things are tough in any community libraries see a surge in use,” said NCLS Director Susan Mitchell. “Our library buildings might be closed but everyone is still working to meet the increased demand for online materials and programs. Our 65 North Country libraries came together to make it easy for anyone to sign up for a library card online and get access to our online collections in just a few minutes.”

“They pooled their book money to make sure we could meet the surge in demand for e-books. We have bestsellers and books to support home study for school aged and adult learners and online courses that can help you learn a language, a new musical instrument or new tech and professional skills.”

Mitchell added, “We’re still here doing all the things you expect us to do. We’re delivering services from our living rooms straight to yours.”

Any North Country resident can sign up for a library card online, which provides one full year of access to NCLS online resources without having to go to a library in person.

