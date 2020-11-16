North Country Library System technology upgrades supported through Community Foundation grant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country Library System has recently been awarded a grant to help upgrade their technologies.

The Northern New York Community Foundation Board of Directors recently approved a grant to be awarded to the North Country Library System. According to the Foundation, the $17,763 grant will help the library system upgrade technology.

The North Country Library System supports 65 member libraries in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties. Support from the NNYCF will help the library system transition from information technology support to a commercial digital service model.

With grant funding, management software and needed technology will be purchased. According to the System will help “continue to support education and resource needs for residents in communities it serves without disruption.”

“Keeping our systems in good working order will allow our libraries to assist patrons with research

requests, genealogy searches, and connecting with our ever-expanding electronic collections,” stated North Country Library System Executive Director Susan Mitchell. “They will also have the resources they need to support tutoring and programs for school-aged children as well as seniors.”

