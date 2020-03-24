North Country liquor store sees increase in sales during coronavirus epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Businesses in New York are closing their doors or figuring out other ways to do business during the coronavirus epidemic, unless they are considered essential by New York State.

Kris Allen, owner of Allen’s Liquors and Wines, told ABC50 that they have seen an increase in sales since the social distancing guidelines were put in place.

“We are reducing the number of customers allowed in the store to follow the Governor’s guidelines. We will also handle any products for customers to minimize the spread of the virus,” Kris said.

As part of the list of essential businesses, liquor stores are currently remaining open for business. Stores staying open are finding ways to protect their staff and customers from the spread of COVID-19.

