NEW YORK (WWTI) — On the first Monday of 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update regarding the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

In this update, Gov. Hochul confirmed that the North Country is continuing to log the lowest COVID infection rates compared to all other regions in New York, as well as being significantly lower than the statewide average.

As of January 2, the North Country’s seven-day percentage of positive test results was 12.88%. On the same day, New York’s rate hit 21.49%. Below is a breakdown across all regions in New York for the past three days.

Region December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2022 Capital Region 14.56% 15.45% 16.12% Central New York 14.91% 15.45% 16.32% Finger Lakes 15.68% 16.22% 16.68% Long Island 22.69% 24.16% 24.94% Mid-Hudson 19.35% 20.79% 21.42% Mohawk Valley 12.58% 12.84% 13.22% New York City 20.56% 21.69% 22.31% North Country 11.94% 12.43% 12.88% Southern Tier 12.24% 13.07% 13.70% Western New York 16.42% 17.13% 17.95% Statewide 19.79% 20.87% 21.49%

The North Country also logged the lowest seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 residents. Below is a breakdown for each region.

Region December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022 January 2, 2022 Capital Region 123.60 139.86 155.07 Central New York 130.52 143.07 163.53 Finger Lakes 104.13 115.26 124.98 Long Island 348.88 374.87 398.82 Mid-Hudson 260.99 284.44 304.18 Mohawk Valley 105.94 116.60 126.49 New York City 419.08 439.23 457.73 North Country 74.60 84.42 92.85 Southern Tier 105.03 118.63 129.35 Western New York 139.32 151.13 171.53 Statewide 297.74 316.80 335.05

Also on January 2, there were 51,698 new COVID-19 cases confirmed throughout the state. There were also 790 new hospitalizations, 75 additional patients admitted to intensive care units, 30 intubated and 103 new COVID-19 deaths throughout the state.

Governor Hochul commented on Sunday’s COVID-19 report and how New Yorkers should address the ongoing surge.

“Let’s celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick. If we don’t use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick.”