North Country man arrested on felony charges for sexual abuse

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local man has been arrested on felony charges for sexual abuse.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Austin Vrooman, 20, for two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class “D” felony.

According to Lewis County Sheriff’s, the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on March 3, 2021 in the Village of Copenhagen, New York. Vrooman was alleged to have subjected an adult to unwanted sexual contact.

Subsequently, Vrooman was arraigned virtually in Lewis County Court where he was remanded back to Jefferson County Jail on a $100 cash bail where he is being held for another matter.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office officially arrested Vrooman on April 21, 2021.