FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 59-year-old man from Upstate New York was found dead after going missing last week by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11, Forest Rangers Adams and Odell located an ATV on Titusville State Forest that was connected to a missing vulnerable adult case investigated by New York State Police in Malone.

Over the next two days, 15 Rangers, 10 volunteers with Search and Rescue of the Northern Adirondacks and members of the New York State Police managed and conducted wildland search operations in support of the State Police investigation.

Searchers completed more than 12 linear miles of searching by foot, canoe, and ATV. Aerial search assignments were completed by NYSP helicopter with a Forest Ranger Crew Chief, and drones from both NYSP and Forest Ranger UAS programs.

On Sunday, November 12, NYSP Pilot Kotronis and Ranger Lewis spotted a used fire ring along a streambed. The next day, Rangers Foutch and Milano paddled Brick Yard Brook, saw the fire ring, and at 10:50 a.m., located the 59-year-old subject deceased. Rangers transported the subject to the road via canoe and turned him over to the coroner. Resources were clear by 5 p.m.