North Country marks first lake effect snowstorm of 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lake effect snow has returned.

On only the second day of November, the North Country is preparing to log its first lake effect snowstorm of the season. According to the National Weather Service, a band of lake effect rain and snow deriving from Lake Ontario is expected to hit portions of the North Country on Tuesday.

This band, starting from Sackets Harbor and Adams east, to Copenhagen and Croghan is forecast to drift north through Noon before beginning to diminish this afternoon. Snow has already begun to accumulate over portions of the Tug Hill plateau in the morning.

Right on cue with our previous post about lake effect the snowflakes are flying this morning east of Lake Ontario. This recent image courtesy of NYS Mesonet is from Harrisburg. Have seen some snow this morning in Southern Tier as well. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/kmvS5C0HEw — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 2, 2021

The NWS warned that higher terrain areas should expect to see a slushy coating to an inch of snow as this band moves through the area.

Additionally, untreated roads and those not heavily traveled could have slick spots as temperatures remain in the lower to mid-30s. Primary roads and those roads across the lower terrain will likely remain just wet.

Impacted locations include Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Adams Center, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Sackets Harbor, Martinsburg, Smithville, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Ellisburg and Worth.

This winter weather is expected to continue throughout the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night as lake effect rain turns into snow in many areas.

Lake effect rain and snow showers will persist with below normal temperatures across western and north central NY through Thursday. A few inches of snow is possible across the higher terrain tonight through Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/t8cf32gxof — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 2, 2021

This special weather statement was issued by the National Weather Service at 11:18 a.m. Check back with ABC50 for all current weather updates and warnings.