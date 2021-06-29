North Country motorists warned of extreme heat and hot vehicle dangers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Heat warnings are continuing to be issued across the region, and local motorists are being warned of the dangers of hot cars.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, temperatures inside a vehicle has the ability to rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes. This poses risks to those left in cars without air conditioning.

AAA added that on average, 37 children die annually from being left in hot cars. Children are considered more susceptible to suffering from a heatstroke as their bodies heat up five times faster than adults.

Motorists are urged to take the following steps to ensure no children are left in hot vehicles:

Never leave a child unattended in vehicle

Keep doors locked and windows closed at all times, even when in a garage or a driveway

Make sure vehicle keys are safely out of reach from children

Make sure all children leave the vehicle upon destination arrival

When you first place a child in a car seat in the back seat of a car, also place your cell phone, purse, or important belongings back there to serve as visual reminders that a child is in the back seat as you exit the vehicle.

If you see a child alone in a parked car, immediately call 911 for emergency assistance.

The insurance company is also reminding motorists to not leave pets in cars this summer. According to AAA, it’s best to leave pets at home while running errands on hot days.

This is because dogs are unable to sweat like humans, which causes them to overheat at a rapid pace. The company stated that rolling windows down, does very little to keep pets comfortable.

Additionally, AAA reminded motorists of the following vehicle safety tips on hot days:

Have battery routinely tested: Summer heat can negatively impact a car’s battery even more than extreme cold

Ensure proper cooling system maintenance

Never drive on under-inflated tires

Check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid

