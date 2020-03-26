North Country musicians find ways to perform while social distancing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – With bars and restaurants being closed or limited to take-out and delivery, local musicians are finding new ways to perform for their fans during the coronavirus epidemic.

Brittany Cean, a local musician in Northern New York, has been able to stay connected with owners of the places she routinely performs for and looks forward to returning to work when it is safe for herself and the community.

Brittany has been performing via live broadcasts on her band’s Facebook page, Brittany Cean and the Beaver Nickel. She said Music Education Centers of Watertown has been doing something similar and has allowed some other local musicians to use their studio.

Brittany performed a song during an interview with ABC50’s Alex Hazard. Her son, Owen, had fun joining in on the interview while he his home from school.

Local musicians are accepting virtual tips through services like Venmo for their live broadcast performances while they practice social distancing and keep the North Country entertained.

