North Country national guard airman serves with colonel also known as ‘dad’

New York Air National Guard Senior Airmen Dlyan Bice (L), with his father, New York Army National Guard Colonel Michael T. Bice on the garden roof top at the Jacob K Javits Center, Manhattan, NY on July 2, 2021. The two have served together at the New York State mass vaccination center which was established at the Javits Center from January to July of 2021

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Air National Guard Senior Airman Dylan Bice and Watertown resident Michael Bice, an Army National Guard Colonel knew each other well before serving together at a New York City mass vaccination site.

Locally known as a New York State Trooper Mike Bice, and his son Dylan, a 2016 General Brown High School graduate were both staff at the Jacob Javits Convention Center site which was part of the New York National Guard’s now-finished vaccination mission.

Col. Michael Bice served as the incident commander at the site from January 12 to July 16, responsible for 620 National Guard military personnel and another 400 civilian employees of Joint Task Force Javits. He was then joined by his son, Airman Dylan Bice, who served as the site liaison with the New York Police Department. It was Dylan’s job to make sure information was shared in daily security briefings to task force leaders, one leader being his own father.

The airman, who had left active duty and transferred to the New York Air Guard in February, said the experience was incredible.

“Coming into the New York National Guard and given the chance to serve on a Task Force alongside my father, the same man I watched my entire life as my role model, has been truly amazing,” Airman Bice said.

Senior Bice closed the hospital in June 2020 after successfully treating 1,095 patients, but this wasn’t the first time he had worked at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. In 2001, as a New York State Trooper, he operated out of the convention center while supporting the state’s response to the September 11 terrorist attacks, when his son was just three.

To now have his son serving beside him on the mission left him feeling prideful.

“The ability to share a mission with my son as I wrap up my 30-plus year career is something I could have never imagined and will never forget,” Colonel Bice said.

With the vaccination site now closed, Col. Bice returns to his traditional drilling status with the Joint Force Headquarters near Albany and his civilian career as a New York State Trooper. Bice plans to retire from military service in the spring of 2022. Airman Bice heads to a new assignment with the 2nd Civil Support Team at the Stratton Air National Guard Base near Schenectady, N.Y.