North Country native returns to Watertown with new business

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new business opened in Watertown offering healthy alternatives in many different flavors.

Balanced Nutrition hosted their grand opening on Friday at their location at 1310 Washington Street. The new business offers energizing tea in dozens of flavors, protein balls, proteins shakes, protein coffee, and more with their menu quickly expanding.

Owner Majken Mashaw grew up in the Chaumont area and is excited to return to her roots and offer this new healthy option to the community.

Balanced Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.