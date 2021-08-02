North Country Navy veteran awarded for making 100+ masks for frontline workers

Pictured from left to right in the above photo are Helen Hackett, Ned Hackett and Senator Patty Ritchie (photo: Senator Patty Ritchie’s Office)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local veteran continued to serve the North Country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, 89-year-old United States Navy Veteran Edward, “Ned,” Hackett taught himself how to make masks for frontline workers. In total, Hackett made over 100 masks and donated them to workers in the area, including many at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, where he formerly served as a board member.

To honor this act of service, Hackett was given the New York State Senate’s Commendation Award. This was presented to Hackett by State Senator Patty Ritchie at the end of July.

“Looking back, there are so many inspiring stories of people who did what they could to help out during the pandemic,” Senator Ritchie in a press release.

“In the case of Ned Hackett, he took the time to teach himself to make masks for our frontline workers. His generosity and willingness to step up and help his community during this challenging time is truly admirable and it’s my honor to present him with the Senate’s Commendation Award,” she added.

This award recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to their community. Award recipients are noted for devoting their personal time, energy creativity and expertise to others, as well as, showing community leadership.