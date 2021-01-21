North Country non-profits invited to participate in upcoming giving campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Non-profit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County have been invited to participate in an upcoming giving challenge.

The Northern New York Community Foundation, based in Watertown NY, has pledged to support the #giveNNY campaign in 2021; designating $10 thousand to match gifts made during the effort. The #giveNNY initiative is a community-based effort centered around unifying organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties in a local day of giving.

The campaign was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but set a donation record of $24,375.

According to the NNYCF, all funds raised from the campaign will be distributed equally among the participating non-profit organizations.

Additionally this year, the Foundation has announced that they will steward all gifts made to the #giveNNY 315Day campaign with opportunities to donate both online or through traditional methods.

Non profits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties wishing to participate are required to register online by Friday, January 29, 2021.

The campaign will kicks off February 15 with 315Day scheduled for March 15. Several events will be held by the Community Foundation leading up to the day.

For more information on #giveNNY, visit the Northern New York Community Foundation website.