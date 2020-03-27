North Country nonprofits receive $30K in funding from NNYCF grants for essential needs during epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation has made $30,000 in initial grants to support nonprofit and civic organizations that are working to meet the essential needs of North Country residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The support fund was established last week for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties to help partner agencies and other nonprofit organizations support basic, essential needs for their communities.

The Community Foundation contributed an initial $50,000 in funding available for rapid deployment to help buffer the impact that may be seen in the coming weeks and months. Since the announcement of the fund, generous donors have made contributions to expand its impact and reach.

“It is humbling to witness the generosity of those who have helped us maximize resources and quickly get them where they are needed most,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “Because we know the needs are urgent and essential, we are reviewing requests as they are received. We are confident that the community’s help, combined with existing resources, will provide immediate aid to organizations assisting our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The Community Foundation provides annual support to food pantries, soup kitchens and school backpack programs across the tri-county region.

Organizations receiving critical support include:

Jefferson County

$2,000, CAPC Food Pantry, Watertown

$2,000, Watertown Urban Mission

$1,000, Cape Vincent Food Pantry

$1,000, Carthage VEM Food Pantry

$1,000, Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry

$1,000, Rohde Center, Adams

$1,000, Watertown Salvation Army

$500, Carthage Central School Backpack Program

$500, General Brown Central School Backpack Program

$500, Indian River Central School Backpack Program

$500, LaFargeville Central School Backpack Program

$500, Philadelphia Food Pantry

$500, Sackets Harbor Central School Backpack Program

$500, South Jefferson Central School Backpack Program

$500, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Evans Mills

Lewis County

$2,000, Lowville Food Pantry

$3,000, Lewis County Opportunities, Lowville

$500, South Lewis Central School Backpack Program

St. Lawrence County

$1,000, Church and Community Program, Canton

$1,000, Clifton-Fine Central School Backpack Program

$1,000, Gouverneur Neighborhood Center

$1,000, Helping Hands of Potsdam

$1,000, Massena Salvation Army Food Supplies

$1,000, Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club Food Supplies

$1,000, Ogdensburg Salvation Army Food Supplies

$500, Canton Central School Backpack Program

$500, Canton Methodist Church, Free Will Meal

$500, Christian Fellowship Center Pantry, Madrid

$500, Community Lunch Program for Kids, Norwood

$500, Norfolk-Raymondville Food Pantry

$500, Potsdam Snack Pack Program

$500, St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House Food Supplies

$500, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Massena

$500, Transitional Living Services Food Supplies

The Community Foundation is responding to funding requests rapidly.

Nonprofit organizations serving residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that wish to apply for funding from the Community Support Fund should contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs at 315-782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org.

Those who wish to join the effort to expand the reach can make gifts to the Northern New York Community Foundation COVID-19 Community Support Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through a secure online gift at www.nnycf.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.