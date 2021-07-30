North Country nurses awarded scholarships through Samaritan Foundation

From left: Beth Fipps, Samaritan’s Vice President of Foundation and Community Services, presents Teresa Bednar, RN, and Desiree Fuller, RN, checks from the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship with the help of Marie Hess, member of the Susan Peters Scholarship Committee and Samaritan Medical Center Board of Trustees (photo: Samaritan Health)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two North Country nurses were awarded scholarships in Watertown on Friday.

The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation of Northern New York granted two nurse practitioners the 2021 Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship. This included both Desiree Fuller, RN and Teresa Bednar, RN who are both employed in the Samaritan Medical Center Emergency Department.

The Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship was first established in 2018 to assist with the education costs for a registered nurse who is continuing their education, specifically to pursue a Nurse Practitioner degree.

According to Samaritan, Fuller has worked for Samaritan for ten years and is now pursuing a masters degree as a family nurse practitioner from Utica College. Fuller said she is pursuing this degree to grow her career in the nursing field.

“I want a challenge and to grow in the field of nursing to the best of my ability,” Fuller said in her application. “Being a native in the North Country, I know there is a shortage of providers to care for people in our community and I can bridge that gap as an FNP.”

Additionally, Bednar is a twelve-year employee and is working towards a nurse practitioner degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

This scholarship program was formed by Susan Peters, who passed away in 2020. She was a 1965 graduate of the House of the Good Samaritan (HGS) Nursing School and spent over 20 years as a Nurse Manager in various areas, including Medical/Surgical and Orthopedics. She retired in 1999 as a Radiation Oncology Nurse.