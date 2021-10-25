North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirms 15 COVID cases among residents

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home in Massena is currently combating a COVID-19 spike among its residents.

The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a Highland Health Care facility, confirmed two new resident COVID-19 cases over the weekend, one on Friday, October 22 and the second on October 23.

According to Administrator Dan Brencher, one of these residents was an unvaccinated resident and one was a vaccinated resident. Both were exposed at the facility and displayed symptoms. There are now 15 active cases among residents at the Center.

Brencher stated that the Center is mitigating the spread of the coronavirus by placing all positive residents in one area of the building, assigning consistent staff to positive residents, properly using personal protective equipment and continuous testing of all residents and staff.

Due to the outbreak, all in-person visitation remains on hold at the Center. Video chats, phone calls and window visits are permitted.

COVID-19 cases among residents at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were first confirmed on October 13, 2021.