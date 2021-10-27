North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirms more COVID-19 cases

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among residents at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

On October 26, the Center’s Administrator Dan Brencher shared on Facebook that more asymptomatic residents tested positive for the coronavirus. These cases were determined during surveillance testing at the facility.

According to Brencher, there are now 17 COVID-19 cases among residents. The first case was confirmed on October 13 after two fully vaccinated residents tested positive.

Brencher added that strict infection control protocols have been initiated. This includes moving positive residents in a designated area of the building, assigning consistent staff to positive residents, properly using personal protective equipment and continued frequent testing of all residents.

Due to the rise in cases, in-person visitation has been paused. Families have been directed to utilize video chats, phone calls or window visits during the pause.

The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Highland Nursing Home, is located in Massena, New York.