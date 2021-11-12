North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center resumes visitation

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In-person visitation is once again permitted at a nursing home in Massena,

North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced on November 9 that in-person visitation could again resume after the facility completed its 14-day serial testing of all residents and staff, and all tests were returned negative.

In-person visitation was first paused on October 13 after two residents tested positive for the coronavirus and staff cases were presented.

Following this initial pause, 15 additional residents tested positive, which resulted in an extension to these restrictions. The facility began seeing no new cases on October 29.

Now that visitation has resumed, families will be required to abide by certain protocols. This includes screening upon entering the facility and having temperature checks.

The facility is also continuing to offer video chats, phone calls and window visits for residents. All visits can be scheduled by calling the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Recreation Director.