MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nursing home in Massena has confirmed new COVID-19 cases among staff members.

On January 10, North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Daniel Brencher reported that two staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Both staff members were fully vaccinated and these cases were identified during the Facility’s surveillance testing.

According to Brencher, the Facility is not mitigating the spread of the coronavirus through strict infection protocols.

In-person visitation will continue at the Facility, however, all visitors will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24-hours of a visit.

The North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center confirmed that it will provide COVID-19 testing on-site if needed.