WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Depression, anxiety and suicide rates have spiked throughout the first responder community.

However, in this field, emotions are often put aside.

Michael Briggs, who is a dispatcher for Fort Drum 911 said while on the job, it’s common to hear the phrases “just suck it up,” “you don’t need to talk about it,” and “just leave it at the door and deal with it later.”

“The problem is, it’s waiting at the door when you leave work,” Briggs shared.

Over 80% of first responders will experience traumatic events while on duty, according to the Institutes of Health. Additionally, roughly one in three first responders will develop PTSD.

In the North Country, this often falls on a volunteer workforce.

“In New York State, volunteers save taxpayers roughly $4.7 billion with volunteer services,” Ryan McIntosh, said, who is a district fire chief for the Town of Brownville Fire Department. “These people need help so they can come out and help others.”

To address these issues, the Priority Wellness Campaign, a volunteer-run organization in Watertown, launched its Peer Program.

Briggs, who serves as the executive director for Priority Wellness Campaign, explained it will pair a trained peer with individuals seeking mental health assistance.

“The program gives first responders in our community an outlet to express what’s going on in their head, what’s going on in their life. And how they can remedy some of the issues that are going on and to make them a stronger first responder,” he said.

The program will also facilitate connections to mental health professionals throughout the Northern New York region.

Which, according to McIntosh, who also volunteers for PWC as the deputy director, said this will help eliminate any stigmas.

“It starts at the top,” McIntosh expressed. “If you can lead by example and show the people under you that ‘hey, it’s okay that call bothers you differently than somebody else,’ that’ll help push the program out and show that we’re here to listen.”

The Priority Wellness Campaign is seeking support for the Peer Program. Donations will be accepted online through the end of May. Learn more about PWC on their website.