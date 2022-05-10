JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — May 10 marks Fentanyl Awareness Day, and the Alliance for Better Communities took the opportunity to raise awareness about the ongoing opioid crisis.

Anita Seefried-Brown is a part of the organization. She explained the message the organization wants to send to the community.

“Opioids will kick you and you will suffer significant consequences and be lucky if you are alive, and we want people to stay alive. We want people to come to us to enter that pathway to recovery and reintegrate fully into society,” Seefried-Brown said. “That’s our hope and that’s our dream, and that is also the hope and the dream of people who’ve been there.”

According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office, fentanyl or analogs were present in over 60% of overdose death toxicology reports since 2016. Additionally, 145 people lost their lives between 2016 and the present due to substance use overdoses. Of the 104 deaths, 82 occurred in the City of Watertown, and 63 occurred outside the city throughout Jefferson County.

Seefried-Brown also warned that individuals ordering pills online are contributing to the ongoing crisis. Although numbers have shown that receiving drugs this way has not been occurring locally, she warned that it’s important to be aware of the dangers.

“You can go online and people ordering Oxycodone or Xanax or Percocet and think they can circumvent going to a physician to prescribe these medications,” Seefried-Brown said. “And it’s not that they want to get particularly high, maybe they do have pain-related issues, but they don’t have insurance. The fact of it is that if you’re ordering medications from online, just assume that fentanyl is in them. 40% of fake bills have fentanyl in them. At this point, no substance is safe.”

She also advised residents on what to look for in friends and family members to determine if they may be using drugs. Symptoms she mentioned included beginning to lag behind in their responsibilities and struggling to keep their school work, relationships, and work together.

She also highlighted what she’s learned from those who are recovering from opioid addiction and their message to others.

“I think their message would be I didn’t think this would happen to me. I didn’t think that I would go down a rabbit hole and that it would take me a significant amount of time to re-emerge and be so thankful that I am alive. So their message is if you think you can ride that Dragon, you can’t.”

Seefried-Brown also stressed the importance of receiving Narcan training so that individuals are prepared if they come across someone who is overdosing. She explained that people who find themselves in that situation should call 911 immediately, administer Narcan if available, try to keep the person awake or breaking, lay them on their side, and stay with them until emergency workers arrive.

The Alliance for Better Communities also provides a free safe medicine lock, deterra bags, Narcan training, and harm reduction kids to residents. Those interested in receiving supplies or training can find more information on the organization's website and Facebook page.










