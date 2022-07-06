CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Orthopaedic Group announced that podiatry services will be added to their practice.

According to a press release from Carthage Area Hospital, their Board-Certified Podiatrist, Jason R. Forni, DPM is providing Podiatry services at North Country Orthopaedic Group located at 1571 Washington Street Suite 103 in Watertown. He will provide services at the location from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays. However, he will continue seeing patients at his Carthage location at 3 Bridge Street and Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

CAH stated that Dr. Forni brings experience in forefoot and rear foot procedures, ankle arthroscopy, trauma, and tendon repair, extracorporeal shockwave therapy, platelet-rich plasma, and familiarity with laser, radiofrequency ablation, and ultrasound. The Administrator of North Country Orthopaedic Group Jerian O’Dell said they are excited to welcome Dr. Forni to their team.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Forni to NCOG. He is extremely personable and focused on delivering high-quality, community-based care. Dr. Forni’s podiatric knowledge and clinical skills will further complement our comprehensive orthopedic service line,” O’Dell said.

Dr. Forni received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine before beginning his career in the Army in 2008. He was previously the Chief of Podiatry at Fort Drum and received the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Medal, among others.

CAH’s partnership with NCOG complements the hospital’s existing upper extremity orthopedics program by offering lower extremity surgical care such as ACL reconstruction, outpatient spine care, labrum and meniscus repair, and other minimally invasive procedures. NCOG currently performs surgeries at their location in Watertown, Carthage Area Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center exclusively.

Those interested in receiving more information or scheduling an appointment should call 315-782-1650. More information can also be found on the Carthage Area Hospital website.