North Country Orthopedic Group to expand surgeries to Ogdensburg, Carthage through local partnership

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two local hospitals have announced a new plan to offer orthopedic surgery in the North Country.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital and North Country Orthopedic Group announced on Monday that they are partnering to launch expand orthopedic surgeries across the region. According to CHMC and CAH, the Orthopedic Group will begin seeing patients in the Ogdensburg community and perform surgeries at both hospitals.

“This geographic expansion of our practice helps us fulfill our mission to meet the orthopedic needs of the North Country and allows patients to receive care closer to where they live and work,” stated President of North Country Orthopedic Group Dr. Bruce Baird, MD.

Specifically in Carthage, NCOG physicians will offer lower lower extremity surgical care such as ACL reconstruction, outpatient spine care, labrum and meniscus repair and other minimally invasive procedures.

At Claxton- Hepburn, surgeons will perform arthroscopic surgery offerings, sports medicine, joint camp and total joint replacement program.

Additionally both hospitals will not have access to board-certified physiatrist Dr. Howard Huang, who specializes in treating medical conditions that affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves, bones, joints, ligaments, muscles and tendons. Board-certified Endocrinologist will also provide care at both facilities.

North Country Orthopedic Group Surgeons will also begin scheduling office visits in Ogdensburg this week and are planning to begin performing procedures at both Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center before the end of March.