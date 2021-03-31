North Country pet owners: Jefferson County to host upcoming rabies clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention all North Country pet owners, schedule your appointments now for an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic.

Jefferson County Public Health Service announced on Wednesday that it will host a rabies vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 15, 2021. This clinic will be held on an appointment only basis and preregistration is required.

According to Public Health, if residents have multiple pets that need vaccinations, an appointment is required for each pet. All pets must be properly restrained and at least three months of age.

A second vaccination must be given within one year of the first, and pets must be actively immunized again rabies following. Proof of current vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate.

Additionally, all residents are urged to pre-register early as appointments are limited.

Attendees are also required to abide by the following guidelines:

Do not attend the clinic if ill

Wear a face covering at all times

Keep a minimum of six feet between others

Only one person per pet is preferred, or the minimum to handle to multiple pets

The upcoming rabies clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 15 at Jefferson County Dog Control. Residents can register at the Jefferson County Public Health website.