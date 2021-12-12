NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country kids were able to get their holiday shopping done with the help of local law enforcement on Saturday.

The opportunity was part of the “Shop with a Cop” holiday program. The program has been held since 2003 and selects participants to ride in emergency vehicles to go Christmas shopping.

The 56 children chosen for the program were paired with a Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, Correctional Officer, Probation Officer, Fire Fighter, Paramedic or other volunteers. They then traveled from the Public Safety Building to the Route 3 Wal-Mart to shop with a Wal-Mart gift card.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Black River and Evans Mills Police Department shared photos from the event on their Facebook pages.