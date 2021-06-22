Polls open across North Country for 2021 Primary Election

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — June 22 marks the day of the 2021 Primary Election in New York State.

Locally in the North Country, many municipal offices are up for reelection. This includes local legislators, city council members, town officials, mayors and more.

These primary elections will select candidates based on political party’s for the 2021 general election in November. New York State follows a closed primary model which allows voters to cast their ballots specifically in their registered political party.

Early voting for the primary also recently concluded on Sunday, June 20 after it began on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and was held at each County Board of Elections.

A list of positions up for reelection can be found on the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence county websites.

Polling hours locally and in New York State will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.