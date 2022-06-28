NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On June 28 the Primary Election will take place across New York State and here in the North Country.

The polls will be open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday for voters who are registered with a political party. In Jefferson County, republicans will be asked to vote for the next Jefferson County sheriff, a representative for the 116th State Assembly District, and a candidate for Governor. Democrats will be asked to vote for a candidate for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Pertaining to Jefferson County elections, Gerald Delosh Sr., Perry Golden, and Peter Barnett are in the running to become the next County Sheriff. All three candidates are republicans and the primary vote will determine who fills the position that Colleen M. O’Neill is leaving behind.

Additionally, republican primary voters will cast their vote for either Susan M. Duffy or Scott A. Gray as the 116th District Assembly Member since both are republican candidates. The district stretches across the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline from Cape Vincent to Massena and includes the city of Watertown. A map outlining the district can be found here.

A list of the positions up for reelection, as well as information on polling sites and more, can be found on the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County websites.